Accidental fire at Government Guest House and Hebbal Industrial Area
News

February 4, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: With summer fast approaching and grass and plants drying up, fires lit by miscreants has destroyed dry grass and plants at Government Guest House and at Hebbal Industrial area yesterday, creating panic for a while.

Fire lit by miscreants at Government Guest House premises at Nazarbad soon spread to about six acres of land destroying dry grass and plants.

Bannimantap and Saraswathipuram Fire Station personnel, who rushed to the spot in three fire extinguishing vehicles, managed to douse the fire and prevent it from spreading further. 

Dry grass and small plants have been destroyed in the fire said fire personnel, who added that plants and trees were safe.

In another incident, fire at a vacant site near Infosys in Hebbal Industrial Area had destroyed plants and spread to surrounding places. Hebbal Fire Station personnel, who rushed to the spot, extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading further.

Meanwhile, the Fire and Emergency Service personnel said that a major disaster may take place if proper precautions are not taken in summer. 

A  cigarette or a beedi, when still lit, if thrown carelessly, can start a fire and even at garbage dumped here and there. The fire staff said that it not right to light fire to heaps of dry leaves after cleaning the place as a small spark which flies may ignite fire in other places. 

The staff also urged farmers to take precautions while stacking hay. 

‘Such small precautions, if taken, can avoid major fire mishaps,’ said the Fire personnel and urged the public to follow these instructions.

