Former Minster D. Manjunath passes away

February 4, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Former Minister and  former State JD(S) President, D. Manjunath, passed away yesterday at a private hospital in Bengaluru following a brief illness. He was 92. 

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy have condoled the death of Manjunath.

Yediyurappa, after offering his condolences to the family, addressing the media, said,  ‘Manjunath was a humble and gentle politician. With his demise, the State has lost a great politician’.

Belonging to the Dalit community, Manjunath who joined the Janata Party in 1977, had served in different capacities including Chairperson of Legislative Council and as Minister in various Governments. 

Manjunath hailed from Jajoor village in Challakere taluk of Chitradurga district. 

He was first elected to the Legislative Assembly from his hom e constituency in 1967 and became Deputy Speaker. 

Manjunath’s last stint as Minister came during the JD(S)-BJP coalition, where he became the Minister for Forests and Higher Education in H.D. Kumaraswamy cabinet.

