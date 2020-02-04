Minor girl kidnap case: Police rescue girl, arrest accused within 24 hours

February 4, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: The District Crime Investigation Bureau (DCIB) Police, who were investigating the kidnap case of a minor girl have arrested the accused within 24 hours of the crime and have rescued the girl.

The accused is Ganesh, a resident of Sulagodu village in Periyapatna. Ganesh had kidnapped a minor girl from a village in the taluk and the girl’s parents had filed a complaint at Periyapatna Police Station.

The Mysuru DCIB Police, who had taken up the case seriously, conducted an operation at Sulagodu village and arrested the accused at a house besides rescuing the girl from him. The DCIB Police later transferred the case to Periyapatna Police Station.

SP C.B. Ryshyanth and ASP P.V. Sneha supervised Mysuru DCIB Branch Inspector H.T. Sunilkumar and staff B.R. Sunil, Harishkumar, Ramprasad, Kumud and Chikkalingaiah in the nabbing and rescue operations, according to a press release.

