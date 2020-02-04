Woman murdered in broad daylight at home

February 4, 2020

Miscreants lock house before fleeing

Periyapatna: Miscreants, who barged into a house on Kote Brahmin Street here, have killed a woman and decamped with her gold mangalya chain, yesterday morning. The miscreants, after murdering the woman locked the house before fleeing from the spot.

The deceased is Kalavathi (40), wife of Indresh, Proprietor of a flour mill in Periyapatna.

Yesterday at about 8 am, Indresh left for the flour mill and the couple’s two children had gone to school. When Indresh returned home at about 11.30 am, he first rang the doorbell assuming Kalavathi was home and would open it, but after a while, when she didn’t, he opened it with the spare key he had.

When he entered the house, he found Kalavathi lying in a pool of blood in a room and immediately rushed her to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

‘Though it looks like the miscreants killed Kalavathi for the gold chain, the murder is being investigated from other angles too,’ said Periyapatna Circle Inspector Pradeep, to Star of Mysore.

Irked residents stage protest

As the news of the woman’s murder spread, nearby residents, irked, assembled in front of the Police Station and staged a protest. The protestors alleged that though several crimes had taken place in the area since a year, the Police have not taken any action and demanded that the Home Minister and the Superintendent of Police (SP) immediately come to the spot.

Hunsur DySP Sundar Raj, who then arrived, pacified the protestors and made arrangements to shift Kalavathi’s body to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) mortuary in Mysuru for post-mortem.

The Dog Squad and Fingerprint unit Personnel, led by Sub-Inspector Balasubramanya inspected the crime scene. The sniffer dog went from the house to Basaveshwara Convent, behind the house and from there proceeded towards Kote Doddakere via Anjaneyaswamy Temple, where it lost the scent.

Periyapatna Police have registered a case and are investigating.

