Woman murdered in broad daylight at home
News

Woman murdered in broad daylight at home

February 4, 2020

Miscreants lock house before fleeing

Periyapatna: Miscreants, who barged into a house on Kote Brahmin Street here, have killed a woman and decamped with her gold mangalya chain, yesterday morning. The miscreants, after murdering the woman locked the house before fleeing from the spot.

The deceased is Kalavathi (40), wife of Indresh, Proprietor of a flour mill in Periyapatna.

Yesterday at about 8 am, Indresh left for the flour mill and the couple’s two children had gone to school. When Indresh returned home at about 11.30 am, he first rang the doorbell assuming Kalavathi was home and would open it, but after a while, when she didn’t, he opened it with the spare key he had.

When he entered the house, he found Kalavathi lying in a pool of blood in a room and immediately rushed her to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead. 

‘Though it looks like the miscreants killed Kalavathi for the gold chain, the murder is being investigated from other angles too,’ said Periyapatna Circle Inspector Pradeep, to Star of Mysore.

Irked residents stage protest 

As the news of the woman’s murder spread, nearby residents, irked, assembled in front of the Police Station and staged a protest. The protestors alleged that though several crimes had taken place in the area since a year, the Police have not taken any action and demanded that the Home Minister and the Superintendent of Police (SP) immediately come to the spot. 

Hunsur DySP Sundar Raj, who then arrived, pacified the protestors and made arrangements to shift Kalavathi’s body to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) mortuary in Mysuru for post-mortem.

READ ALSO  Man arrested for killing wife

The Dog Squad and Fingerprint unit Personnel, led by Sub-Inspector Balasubramanya inspected the crime scene. The sniffer dog went from the house to Basaveshwara Convent, behind the house and from there proceeded towards Kote Doddakere via Anjaneyaswamy Temple, where it lost the scent.

Periyapatna Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching