Minor boy killed as bike hits road divider
News

December 8, 2021

Mysuru:  A 15-year-old boy was killed, when the bike he was riding hit the road divider near Millennium Circle (LIC Circle) yesterday morning.

The deceased boy has been identified as Gavi Siddappa, son of Raghupathi, a resident of Rajendranagar in Kesare here and a ninth standard student.

A budding wrestler, Siddappa had been to a garadi for practice and was returning home via Highway Circle. When he neared LIC Circle, the KSRTC bus, which he was following reportedly took a sudden right turn following which the bike hit the road divider.

Siddappa, who was not wearing a helmet suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot.

Soon, a large number of public gathered at the spot and thought that the KSRTC bus had hit the bike but NR Traffic Police, who rushed to the spot,  conducted mahazar and found out that the bike had hit the divider resulting in the death of the boy, according to N.R. Traffic Inspector Prasanna Kumar.

N.R. Traffic Police, who registered a case, shifted the body to MMC&RI mortuary and the body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Inspector Prasanna Kumar has advised parents not to give vehicles for driving or riding to their minor children which is against the law and can invite punishment as per law besides advising public to follow traffic rules.

