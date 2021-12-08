Iron height gauge of Railway underbridge falls as container truck hits

December 8, 2021

Traffic disrupted for two hours

Container seized; Driver arrested

Srirangapatna: Traffic on the busy Paper Mill Road, connecting Mysuru, Yelwal and KRS, near Belagola in Srirangapatna taluk, was disrupted for more than two hours when a huge iron gauge of the Railway underbridge came crashing down after a Nagaland-based truck carrying a huge container hit it yesterday.

The incident took place near the Paper Mill Circle on Paschimavahini-Kannanur National Highway near Belagola where the Railway Department had installed the iron gauge near the Railway underbridge to prevent vehicles transporting goods from hitting the Railway bridge while passing under it.

Following the incident, hundreds of vehicles lined up on both the directions of the road as they were unable to move further. Though thousands of vehicles including tourist vehicles, trucks, tippers and other goods vehicles pass on this road daily, it is sheer luck that no one was injured when the iron gauge came crashing down as only the container truck was there when the incident took place.

Soon, KRS Police, who rushed to the spot, informed the Railway Police and in a joint operation, got the fallen iron gauge removed with the help of cranes and made way for smooth flow of traffic.

The Railway Police, who have registered a case, have arrested the driver of the container truck for negligent driving besides seizing the huge container.