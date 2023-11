November 4, 2023

Mir Nafees Hussain (58), a Handicrafts trader and a resident of Bannimantap in the city, passed away here yesterday following brief illness.

He is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza was performed today at Masjid-e-Jaffery, Akbar Road Cross, Lashkar Mohalla, following which burial took place at Muslim Burial Ground near Tipu Circle on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road, according to family sources.