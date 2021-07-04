Miraculous escape for occupants as car falls into drain
News

Miraculous escape for occupants as car falls into drain

July 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Three of a family travelling in a car escaped with minor injuries, when the car in which they were travelling plunged into the big drain on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road here yesterday.

The injured are Srinivas, his wife Shantha and daughter Saradi, residents of Bengaluru. They were treated as outpatients at a private hospital nearby.

The family had been to Nanjangud in their car (KA-09-MB-5531) and were returning to Bengaluru, when the person behind the wheels of the car lost control of the vehicle near Dandi Maramma Temple on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road, resulting in the car falling into the big drain on the road.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel of Bannimantap Fire Station, who rushed to the spot, rescued the three occupants of the car and also lifted the car from the drain besides shifting the injured to the private hospital. 

Regional Fire Officer Naveen Kumar, Deputy Fire Officers Raju, Chandan, Shivaswamy, Nagaraj Urs, Somanna, Mahadeva, Chandru and others took part in the rescue operation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching