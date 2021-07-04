Miraculous escape for occupants as car falls into drain

July 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Three of a family travelling in a car escaped with minor injuries, when the car in which they were travelling plunged into the big drain on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road here yesterday.

The injured are Srinivas, his wife Shantha and daughter Saradi, residents of Bengaluru. They were treated as outpatients at a private hospital nearby.

The family had been to Nanjangud in their car (KA-09-MB-5531) and were returning to Bengaluru, when the person behind the wheels of the car lost control of the vehicle near Dandi Maramma Temple on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road, resulting in the car falling into the big drain on the road.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel of Bannimantap Fire Station, who rushed to the spot, rescued the three occupants of the car and also lifted the car from the drain besides shifting the injured to the private hospital.

Regional Fire Officer Naveen Kumar, Deputy Fire Officers Raju, Chandan, Shivaswamy, Nagaraj Urs, Somanna, Mahadeva, Chandru and others took part in the rescue operation.