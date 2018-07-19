Miscreants, who had looted a house in Mysuru, arrested in Tumakuru

Mysuru: Tumakuru Tilak Park Police have arrested three persons, who had looted gold ornaments and cash from a house in Kuvempunagar ‘N’ Block in city on June 22, this year.

The Tumakuru Police, who were searching for the accused persons for their involvement in another case, arrested them. During interrogation, the accused are said to have confessed looting gold and cash from a house in Mysuru by posing themselves as MCC officials.

To confirm the same, Tumakuru Tilak Park Police Sub-Inspector Lakshaiah and staff, who arrived in Mysuru with the photographs of those arrested yesterday, went to the house from where the accused had stolen jewels and cash and showed the house owner K.G. Leeladevi the photographs of those arrested to identify them and Leeladevi confirmed that it was the same people who had come to her house posing as MCC officials and had decamped with cash and jewels.

The Tumakuru Police told Leeladevi that they were bringing the accused to Mysuru on July 19 (today) for her to identify them. But Leeladevi told them that she along with her daughter Chethana were going to Tumakuru on July 19 to Chethana’s house there and they themselves would come to the Police Station for identification process.

Meanwhile, Leeladevi and her daughter, who left Mysuru for Tumakuru this morning, have reached the Police Station where they have identified the accused who had looted the house.

It may be recalled that on June 22 at about 11.30 am, three unidentified persons who came to the house of Leeladevi, told them that they were from the MCC and wanted to take the measurement of the house to issue Property Card.

After taking the measurement of the ground floor, two of them took Leeladevi and her maid Mangalamma to the terrace to take the measurement, while another person, who was on the ground floor, had stolen gold ornaments weighing about 280 grams and Rs.8,000 cash.

When the three persons left on their bikes, they began to look back, which made Leeladevi suspicious about them following which she went inside the house and found that they had decamped with cash and jewels kept in the house.