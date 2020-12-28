Misty Morning Mishap: Leopardess injured in hit-n-run atop Chamundi Hill

December 28, 2020

Rescued and shifted to Koorgalli Rehab Centre

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysureans woke up this morning to dense fog and mist hovering over the city. The misty conditions remained till about 10 am until the Sun emerged. People, especially motorists and morning walkers, experienced poor visibility.

Meanwhile, in a misty morn mishap, a four-and-a-half-year-old leopardess was seriously injured when an unidentified vehicle hit the big wild cat in a suspected hit-and-run incident between 7.30 am and 7.45 am atop the fog-covered Chamundi Hill.

The leopardess was seen dragging itself and groaning in pain among the bushes near Devikere, a few metres away from the accident spot at about 8 am.

RESCUE OPERATION: Sharp shooter Akram loading the dart to tranquillise the injured leopardess atop Chamundi Hill this morning as Veterinarian Dr. D.N. Nagaraj looks on. Picture right shows the tranquillised leopard inside the cage.

Chamundi Hill residents, who saw the injured leopardess, informed the Forest Guards, who rushed to the spot and saw the feline trying to move but in vain. They immediately informed their higher officials.

At about 8.10 am, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. K.C. Prashanth Kumar, along with Range Forest Officer (RFO) B. Prashanth Kumar, Veterinarian Dr. D.N. Nagaraj, sharp shooter Akram and 30 staff arrived at the spot.

The Forest staff then began to observe the injured animal to know about the nature of the injuries and to give time for it to recover on its own and move to the forest.

Luckily, the injured leopardess had dragged itself near Devikere from the curve on the main road leading from Mahisha sura Statue.

Veterinarian Dr. D.N. Nagaraj and Akram readying the dart.

1. Sharp shooter Akram taking position to fire the dart.

2. The darted leopardess.

3. Forest staff and villagers spread nets to rescue the animal

4. Rescued feline being brought out.

As the stretch from the main road to Devikere was already barricaded to prevent parking of vehicles near the Lake, it prevented people from crowding the place. Besides, K.R. Police personnel were deployed to prevent people from entering the area where the rescue operation was to take place.

As the Forest staff came to know that the leopardess had sustained serious injuries on its hind legs or lower spine, they decided to tranquillise it and waited for permission from the Office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) to dart the animal.

At about 11.18 am, after getting the permission, sharp shooter Akram fired the tranquilliser dart on the injured animal. As it takes a few minutes for the dart to take effect, the Forest staff began to spread the nets to prevent the animal from moving further and at about 11.30 am, the staff rescued the injured animal and placed it inside the cage kept in the Forest Department vehicle.

Large crowd gathered at the spot to watch the rescue operation.

Rescued leopardess being shifted to Koorgalli Rehabilitation Centre.

The injured leopardess was shifted to the Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Koorgalli in city outskirts. It is only after the team of Veterinarians take a closer look at the injuries, it would be known whether the leopard was hit by a vehicle or was injured by a wild boar or whether it sustained injures while jumping or during hunting.

Meanwhile, DCF Dr. Prashanth Kumar, speaking to Star of Mysore said that the rescued animal would be treated immediately. He further said that a decision on letting the leopardess back into the forest or keeping it in the rehabilitation centre if it does not recover would be taken by the higher officials.

He further said that last year (2019), three leopards were caught in the camera traps atop the Hill and it is to be known whether the injured leopardess is one among them.

The presence of empty beer bottles, cans and food packets very close to Devikere atop the Hill shows that there was a party despite restrictions. Picture shows K.R. Police inspecting the spot.

Shifted to Bannerghatta Rehab Centre

While being shifted to Koorgalli Rehab Centre, Veterinarian Dr. Nagaraj who examined the injured leopardess on the way found no response from the animal even after pulling its tail and hence shifted the injured leopardess to Bannerghatta Rehabilitation Centre at Bengaluru, sources said.