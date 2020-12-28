Mysuru-Hyderabad flight resumes

December 28, 2020

Some passengers travel wearing PPE suits

Mysore/Mysuru: Indigo Airlines has recommenced its earlier route of Mysuru-Hyderabad from today. It will be a daily flight and the first flight took off from the Mysore Airport at Mandakalli.

The flight service is operated under Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) of the Union Government. The Indigo flight is in addition to the existing Alliance Air planes that are operating daily flights to Hyderabad.

Today, flight No. 6E-7955 flew from Hyderabad Airport at 8.35 am and arrived at Mysore Airport at 10.25 am. After picking up passengers, Flight No. 6E-7956 took to the skies at 10.50 am to reach Hyderabad at 12.50 pm.

While there were 54 passengers from Hyderabad to Mysuru, there were 42 fliers in the return direction. As the flight is operated in UDAN-RCS scheme, the fares are capped at Rs. 3,850 per seat.

The Airport Authority of India and the Indigo airlines had taken all COVID-19 precautions. Interestingly, a couple of passengers boarded the aircraft with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) suits and were covered from head to toe.

Airport sources said that in January or February, flights are scheduled to be operated to destinations including Shirdi, Tirupati and Mumbai. “There is a demand in these sectors especially from devotees who are heading to Shirdi Sai Baba Temple and Venkateshwara Temple at Tirupati. Also, there is a demand from business community for Mumbai flights and talks are on with airline companies,” sources added.