Illegal petty shops atop Chamundi Hill evicted

November 5, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In a drive aimed at clearing encroachments atop Chamundi Hill, which is visited by thousands of devotees and tourists everyday, the authorities of Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Abhivruddhi Pradhikara (Sri Chamundeshwari Hill Development Authority) evacuated 4 petty shops that had sprung up illegally along the walking path from the Vehicle Parking lot to the Hill temple this morning.

Though the authorities had orally asked the illegal shopkeepers a number of times to evacuate, they remained adamant and as such the evacuation drive was carried out to clear the encroachment, which was causing inconvenience to devotees visiting the Hill temple. Some people opposed the evacuation but the staff of the Authority went ahead with their job.

The operation comes after numerous complaints that the illegal shops that have sprung up along the covered path leading from the Vehicle Parking lot to the temple was severely inconveniencing the devotees.

Meanwhile, the Hill residents demanded that other than authorised shops, street vendors should not be allowed to do business along the streets leading to the temple, as it was hampering public movement.

Alleging that illegal shops are also coming up at all available spaces behind the temple, they urged the authorities to act immediately and not allow them to come up. Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa and other officials were present during the drive.