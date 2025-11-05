‘28 illegal resorts, homestays in H.D. Kote, Kabini Forests’

November 5, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Farmer leader and member of Save Kabini, Honnur Prakash has accused officials of buckling under the pressure of influential persons, thus paving way for the mushrooming of 28 resorts and homestays in the forests of H.D. Kote and Sargur, thus driving out the panicky wild animals towards human dwellings.

Addressing media persons at Patrakarthara Bhavan in city yesterday, Prakash said, following the construction of resorts in forest areas, the eco-sensitive areas are facing a threat. The resorts belong to influential persons and a complaint in this regard has been submitted to authorities concerned.

In the wake of recent tiger attacks, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre assured to take action against illegal constructions in the forests, but any activities like resorts and homestays, though authorised by the competent authorities, should be considered as illegal, he opined.

There have been unabated activities in the name of tourism at tiger reserve areas in Kabini river side and also elephant corridors, with even stone crushers functioning in those areas. 25 safari vehicles are being operated inside the forest, who ply from morning till late evening hours. The wild animals run astray and end up in man-animal conflict, alleged Prakash.

Advocate V. Ravikumar said, corroborative documents have been collected and the protest is being held since the month of March, but there has been no action yet from the authorities.

The list of 28 illegally constructed buildings have been released and the number of those, who claim to have been operating with due permission, is also more, he said. Madhu Hediyala and Kariyappa were present at the press meet.

Committee constituted to probe illegal resorts: MLA

Meanwhile, H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu has said that the State Government has constituted a Committee to probe into the allegations of illegal resorts in H.D.Kote taluk.

The MLA was speaking after performing guddali puja for works of concrete road and drainage at Hyrige village in H.D. Kote taluk.

“Once the Committee submits its report to the Government, future course of action will be planned after discussions with the authorities concerned,” said MLA Anil Chikkamadu.