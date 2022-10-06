Sonia, Rahul stay at Resort in Kabini, go on Safari
Photo News

Sonia, Rahul stay at Resort in Kabini, go on Safari

October 6, 2022

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who made a brief stopover at Windflower Resorts and Spa at the foot of Chamundi Hill on her arrival at Mysore Airport in a special flight from New Delhi on Monday, to join Bharat Jodo Yatra with her son Rahul Gandhi, stayed at Orange County Resort in H.D. Kote. Due to Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami celebrations, there was a 2-day break for Bharat Jodo Yatra and hence, the mother-son duo visited Jungle Lodges in Kabini and then went to Orange County Resort near Beeramballi in Kabini backwaters, stayed there for two days and resumed Bharat Jodo Yatra this morning from Pandavapura. During their stay at the resort, mother and son enjoyed a safari in Rajiv Gandhi National Park. They had a detailed discussion with Forest Warden Kritika Alanahalli about the animals and forest. Also, they enjoyed the special food and cultural programmes including tribal dance at the resort.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Sonia, Rahul stay at Resort in Kabini, go on Safari”

  1. Howdy, Modi! says:
    October 8, 2022 at 10:19 am

    Meanwhile, bearded Narendra Modi is staying in New Delhi, a city governed by the AAP, dishing out his advice, which he needs to be directed to himself, the hypocrite., who preachers others aboiut the ancient Indian culture without practicing it.
    When is he going to travel abroad and his selfies with the leaders there?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching