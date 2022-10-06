Sonia, Rahul stay at Resort in Kabini, go on Safari

October 6, 2022

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who made a brief stopover at Windflower Resorts and Spa at the foot of Chamundi Hill on her arrival at Mysore Airport in a special flight from New Delhi on Monday, to join Bharat Jodo Yatra with her son Rahul Gandhi, stayed at Orange County Resort in H.D. Kote. Due to Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami celebrations, there was a 2-day break for Bharat Jodo Yatra and hence, the mother-son duo visited Jungle Lodges in Kabini and then went to Orange County Resort near Beeramballi in Kabini backwaters, stayed there for two days and resumed Bharat Jodo Yatra this morning from Pandavapura. During their stay at the resort, mother and son enjoyed a safari in Rajiv Gandhi National Park. They had a detailed discussion with Forest Warden Kritika Alanahalli about the animals and forest. Also, they enjoyed the special food and cultural programmes including tribal dance at the resort.