Shobha climbs Chamundi Hill steps

October 6, 2022

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, who had visited Chamundi Hill taking a public transport during Chamundeshwari Vardhanti in July and said that she would climb the Chamundi Hill steps during Dasara, fulfilled her vow by climbing over 1,000 steps on Monday and offered prayers to the Goddess.

  1. Jogekal Lingappa says:
    October 7, 2022 at 9:34 am

    These kind of gestures by Shoba Karandlaje, are the reasons that the BJP high command of Nadda and Amrit Shah want to replace the dull and cluless Lingayat Bommai with this Gowda Shoba Karandlaje as the CM , knowing that she would be more popular with the public than the baldhead fatty Bom,mai. But the Kavvi clad politicos who call themselves Veerashiva Seers-that is the biggest joke these days,, want Bommai.
    Formerly , the Sweet heart of the Old Yediyurappa, Shoba Karandlaje can give a good fight in the next state election, pitted against the Kuruba Siddaramaiah, and Gowda Kumaraswamy.
    The danger of the dullar Bommai and the BJP is the popularity of the Congress – as seen by the massive crowds that came to greet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Whatever the past misdeeds of Congress, they are forgotten after these years, and now the highlight is the corrupt Bommai government with its politicians demanding 40% commission for every contract awarded.

  2. Jogekal Lingappa says:
    October 7, 2022 at 9:36 am

    correction: dullard Bommai

