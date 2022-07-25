MLA launches development of Al-Badr Circle

July 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: N.R. Constituency MLA Tanveer Sait launched the development of Al-Badr Circle at Rajeevnagar 2nd Stage in the city this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Sait said that the Circle development works, estimated to cost Rs.2.47 crore, will have a 25 ft. tall pedestal, a fountain, inter-locking tiles pathway, illumination etc.

Maintaining that the long-standing demand of the local population has been met with the launch of works, he said that the locality will soon have improved civic amenities such as drinking water, a proper drainage system, street lighting etc.

Pointing out that there is a demand for the establishment of a big market in N.R. Constituency, he said that necessary measures will be taken in this regard.

Former Mayor Ayub Khan, in his address, gave a break up of the Rs. 2.47 crore funding, according to which Rs.37.14 lakh was provided under 14th Finance Plan (2017-18), Rs.9.97 lakh in 2018-19, Rs.80 lakh under 15th Finance Plan (2020-21), Rs.40 lakh as additional grants under 14th Finance plan and Rs.80 lakh as SFC Special grant. He also urged the Government to release more funds for overall development of N.R. Constituency.

Former Mayors Arif Hussain and Pushpalatha Jagannath, former Corporator Fairoz Khan, MCC Commissioner G.Lakshmikantha Reddy and others were present.