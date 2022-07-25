MLA launches development of Al-Badr Circle
News

MLA launches development of Al-Badr Circle

July 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: N.R. Constituency MLA Tanveer Sait launched the development of Al-Badr Circle at Rajeevnagar 2nd Stage in the city this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Sait said that the Circle development works, estimated to cost Rs.2.47 crore, will have a 25 ft. tall pedestal, a fountain, inter-locking tiles pathway, illumination etc.

Maintaining that the long-standing demand of the local population has been met with the launch of works, he said that the locality will soon have improved civic amenities such as drinking water, a proper drainage system, street lighting  etc.

Pointing out that there is a demand for the establishment of a big market in N.R. Constituency, he said that necessary measures will be taken in this regard.

Former Mayor Ayub Khan, in his address, gave a break up of the Rs. 2.47 crore funding, according to which Rs.37.14 lakh was provided under 14th Finance Plan (2017-18), Rs.9.97 lakh in 2018-19, Rs.80 lakh under 15th Finance Plan (2020-21), Rs.40 lakh as additional grants under 14th Finance plan and Rs.80 lakh as SFC Special  grant. He also urged the Government to release more funds for overall development of N.R. Constituency.

Former Mayors Arif Hussain and Pushpalatha Jagannath, former Corporator Fairoz Khan, MCC Commissioner G.Lakshmikantha Reddy and others were present.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “MLA launches development of Al-Badr Circle”

  1. Danish K says:
    July 26, 2022 at 3:50 am

    Do they seek to cause controversy with the name of the circle?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching