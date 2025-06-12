MLA launches development works at Chamundi Vihar Stadium

June 12, 2025

Performs guddali puja for football field

Mysuru: Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait launched development works besides performing guddali puja for building a football field at Chamundi Vihar Stadium at Nazarbad in city this morning.

The MLA launched construction of three toilets and drinking water facilities at the Stadium premises taken up at a total cost of Rs. 25 lakh under MLA Local Area Development Fund for the year 2024-25.

Also, Tanveer Sait performed guddali puja for football field to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 69.75 lakh by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports.

Speaking on the occasion, Tanveer Sait said, “Sportspersons were facing many issues at the Stadium. Also, their demands have increased. Hence works on construction of toilets and providing drinking water facilities at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh has been launched.”

The MLA further said that there was a huge dependence on Maharaja’s Grounds to conduct sporting activities every time. Football and cricket should also be played in Chamundi Vihar Stadium for which guddali puja was performed to provide the facilities.

To a question on the protest led by BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra over stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru tomorrow, Tanveer Sait said that the tragedy should not be politicised. “What should not have taken place has happened. We should not only console the family members of the deceased, but we should stand with them during their hard times. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is a Karnataka team, I do not know if there are Kannadigas in the team. RCB’s win should inspire Karnataka players in the coming days. Let us discuss whether it was right or wrong to hold victory celebrations. A probe by the CID has been ordered and the truth will come out,” he added.

Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports Assistant Director Bhaskar Nayak and others were present.