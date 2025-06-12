Over 1 lakh needy people treated under Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar Hrudaya Jyothi Scheme in Mysuru

June 12, 2025

Mysuru: Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar Hrudaya Jyothi Scheme, launched for the treatment of heart attack cases, has been proving a boon for the needy, by providing emergency treatment and giving a new lease of life for them.

Ever since the implementation of the scheme in Mysuru district on Mar. 20, 2023 till May 31,

2025, a total of 1,00,617 people underwent ECG and 644 were diagnosed of heart attack. Among them, 49 people falling in the category of serious cases were administered free vaccine, named Tenecteplase, thus saving their lives. It is crucial to provide treatment in the golden hour that plays a major role in saving lives. Hence, the scheme was chalked out with the sole intention of providing the treatment in golden hour at nearby hospitals, with the required basic infrastructural facilities created at Taluk Hospitals.

The Scheme is implemented in PPP and Hub and Spoke Model. Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research on KRS Road in city, is functioning as the Hub Hospital, while six Taluk Hospitals are functioning as Spoke Centres. The Taluk Hospitals are located in Nanjangud, T. Narasipur, K.R. Nagar, Hunsur, Periyapatna and H.D. Kote.

A ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) ECG Machine provided by Tricog has made effective ECG test at Taluk Hospitals, a possibility to decide on the nature of the ailment in a fast-paced manner.

Tenecteplase, a life-saving injection, is being jabbed to dissolve blood clots, that can improve the health condition of patient classified as serious in nature. In the Hub Hospital, the treatment will be continued.

Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, District Nodal Officer, Hrudaya Jyothi Scheme and District Surveillance Officer said, “Hrudaya Jyothi Scheme is implemented on Hub and Spoke Model, in agreement between Jayadeva Hospital and Health and Family Welfare Department. Prior to this scheme, there was no facility to provide life-saving ‘Tenecteplase’ injection, which is now given free of cost. As soon as a patient is received at Taluk Hospital, the ECG report shall be sent to expert doctors at the call centre through online, who will take a call on whether to administer ‘Tenecteplase’ injection or not. Further treatment will be decided on the basis of expert opinion and the vaccine be administered again, depending on the necessity, before referring the patient to Jayadeva.”