Mysuru city’s veteran racer Baban Khan passes away

June 12, 2025

Mysuru: City’s racing legend Baban Khan (63), passed away following brief illness at a private hospital in Bengaluru on June 10.

Son of late Advocate B.H. Khaleel Khan and late Jowhar Fathima, residents of Wesley Road in Tilaknagar, he leaves behind his wife, one son, daughter-in-law, younger brother, younger sisters and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza and burial took place in Bengaluru on the same day, according to family sources.

Baban, who studied at St. Philomena’s Educational Institutions in Mysuru, started his motorsport journey in 1978 and has participated in over 1,150 events besides winning over 800 trophies in all categories. Of all the events, Baban dominated the 350cc category in two-wheeler drag races in which he was most successful.

He has bagged over 170 victories in this class alone. Apart from drag racing, Baban has also participated in dirt track racing in two and four-wheeler categories.