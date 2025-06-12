MDA adopts e-Office system

June 12, 2025

Technology-based functioning of various branches to bring transparency in office administration; New MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith takes lead in adapting to tech advancements

Mysuru: In a first ever initiative, Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) has adopted e-Office (centre for e-Governance) facility to implement paperless office system.

With this, MDA that was till recently known as Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), has been adopting technology keeping pace with the latest technological advancement, a major shift from the traditional system that was in place since it was first known as City Improvement Trust Board (CITB) founded in the year 1904.

Though the State Government had issued a notification on Jan. 18, 2021, making it compulsory to implement the e-Office facility, MUDA, for reasons best known to the authorities concerned, had refrained from adapting to the changes in office administration.

K.R. Rakshith, who recently took charge as MDA Commissioner, has taken a step towards adopting e-Office system by deputing Zonal Officer Sampath Kumar as the Nodal Officer for e-Office. The officers and staff are being trained from June 10.

The changes will be effective in MDA’s Town Planning section, Accounts, Sites, Auction, Land Acquisition, Engineering, Establishment, Civic Amenities (CA) site among several other branches to name a few, to function respectively through online mode.

Once the e-Office system is fully launched, the public can track the status of their applications on their own.

This facility not only aims to put a full stop to the unnecessary dragging of foot to MDA Office and wait before the officials until the work is done, but also curb corrupt practices, the main motto behind the implementation of this new system by the Government to bring in transparency at every level.