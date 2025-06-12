Ashada Fridays atop Chamundi Hill: Private vehicle ban will extend to weekends too

June 12, 2025

AC buses to carry Rs. 2,000 ticket holders from Lalitha Mahal Grounds, separate buses for Rs. 300 tickets and free darshan

Mysuru: Given the Ashada Friday rituals at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill, the District Administration has announced restrictions on the entry of private vehicles on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to prevent overcrowding.

This decision comes in anticipation of a massive influx of devotees during the auspicious month. Special arrangements have been made for darshan on Ashada Fridays — June 27, July 4, July 11, and July 18 — as well as for the Chamundeshwari Vardhanti (birthday of the Goddess) on July 17.

As per the decision by the District Administration, there will be no entry for private vehicles on these days: June 27, 28 and 29; July 4, 5, 6, July 11, 12 and 13 and July 17 (Vardhanthi), July 18, 19 and July 20. Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority, the District Administration and the Police Department are jointly coordinating preparations.

Speaking to media persons after a review meeting at D. Devaraj Urs Hall in the Zilla Panchayat premises, District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa outlined the crowd management and logistical measures.

Exclusive perks

This year, a Rs. 2,000 special darshan ticket has been introduced, offering devotees a seamless and privileged experience. Ticket holders will be transported in Air-Conditioned (AC) KSRTC buses from the Lalitha Mahal Helipad to the hilltop. They will be allowed to stand in a separate queue for priority darshan of Goddess Chamundeshwari.

In addition, each devotee will receive a prasadam kit comprising laddu, kumkum, a sacred wrist thread and miniature idols of Goddess Chamundeshwari and Gandabherunda (royal insignia of Wadiyars). Dedicated parking at Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel grounds and staff assistance are also included in the package.

For those opting for a more economical darshan, a Rs. 300 special ticket is available and separate buses will ferry the ticket holders from the foot of Chamundi Hill. In addition, free darshan queues will also be in place for the general public, and they can travel in the designated buses to have a darshan of the Goddess.

Transport and safety measures

To facilitate smooth access, KSRTC will operate free shuttle services from Lalitha Mahal Helipad for all devotees reaching the foothills.

The District Administration has made arrangements for drinking water, sanitation, cleanliness and prasadam distribution at the Temple premises. Security will be stepped up with additional deployment of Police personnel to manage the crowd and ensure public safety.

Officers from various departments, including the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority, Mysuru City Corporation, Nirmithi Kendra, Health Department, Fire Department, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), KSRTC and Forest Department, will be on duty throughout the Ashada Fridays.

A series of preparatory meetings have already been held at the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat Office to streamline operations and ensure a hassle-free experience for devotees.

Several senior leaders and officials were present during the recent review, including MLA G.T. Devegowda, MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana and others.

The discussions focused on crowd control, traffic regulations and strengthening facilities at the Temple. Authorities have assured that devotees will be able to offer prayers peacefully and without confusion on all Ashada Fridays.