Removal of Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti banner at Manasagangothri: Students continue protest on Day-2

June 12, 2025

Mysuru: The indefinite stir, launched by the University of Mysore Research Students Association with the support of members of Dalit Vidyarthi Okkuta, in protest against the removal of a banner carrying the photo of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Manasagangothri campus that was put up for wishing the students on the occasion of Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti celebration, continued for the second day today, with the protesters seeking shutting down of all departments in the campus as a mark of protest today against the incident.

The students, who had commenced the protest in front of the Clock Tower in Manasagangothri campus yesterday, went around the entire campus today visiting all the Departments and appealing the students and the faculty to extend their support by shutting down the departments.

While some departments responded positively to the plea, some others chose to function, while extending moral support.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath and Registrar M.K. Savitha visited the protesting students at Manasagangothri campus this afternoon.

Protesting students have vowed to continue their stir until the State Government sacks the University VC and suspend the Administrative Officer Ramachandra.

The protesters, who raised slogans condemning the incident, demanded that VC Prof. N.K. Lokanath dismiss the University Administrative Officer (AO)Ramachandra immediately and wanted immediate legal action against the culprits. Association President Shivashankar and others were present.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Jayalakshmipuram Police have registered a case following a complaint by the Association.

With the continuance of the protest, the Police provided security around the entire campus.

Yesterday, Prof. Lokanath had visited the protesting students and assured them of taking action against those responsible.

However, the students did not budge and insisted that the stir would continue until the University AO is sacked and action is taken against the culprits.

The students insisted on immediate suspension of two University officials Ramachandra and Kumar, whom they held responsible for the incident, by this evening. They also demanded their arrest as an FIR has been registered against them and warned that the stir would continue until then.