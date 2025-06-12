Land acquisition for Mysore Airport runway expansion in final stages: District Minister

June 12, 2025

Mysuru: The Mysore Airport runway expansion project is progressing steadily, with land acquisition nearly complete. District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa announced that 230 acres out of the required 240 acres have already been acquired, and the remaining 10 acres are in the final stages of acquisition.

Once compensation is disbursed, the land will be officially handed over to the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Addressing the media after a district-level review meeting in Mysuru yesterday, Dr. Mahadevappa said the project includes extending the runway to accommodate larger aircraft with a seating capacity of up to 360 passengers.

This will significantly enhance regional air connectivity, particularly between Mysuru, Bengaluru and neighbouring States.

Rs. 100 crore for infrastructure shifting

The Cabinet has approved Rs. 100 crore to relocate high-tension power lines and drainage channels obstructing the airport expansion.

This follows a request from AAI for the State government to bear the cost.

The sanctioned amount will be used to reroute power lines and construct underbridge structures as part of the runway extension work. The infrastructure work is expected to take about six months. Additionally, measures are being taken to ensure that nearby irrigation canals do not impede the Airport development.

In parallel, the Mysuru-Nanjangud National Highway will be realigned, with a new road planned between Chikkegowdanahundi and Kadakola Toll Plaza to facilitate airport connectivity.

Furthermore, a proposal to upgrade Mysuru-Nanjangud-Gundlupet highway into a six-lane road has been submitted and received encouraging feedback from the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

Water sports

In a separate initiative to promote tourism, Kabini backwaters have been approved for water sports activities. “The location will be one kilometre from Kabini backwaters and the authorities of Jungle Lodges and Resorts and Kabini Dam will jointly execute the project,” Dr. Mahadevappa said.

The District Administration, along with the Tourism and Irrigation Departments, will collaborate to introduce adventure sports in the area, aiming to draw more visitors and boost the local economy.