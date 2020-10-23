MLA Nagendra inspects Trauma Care Centre in city
COVID-19, News

MLA Nagendra inspects Trauma Care Centre in city

October 23, 2020

Asks officials to prepare a 250-bed unit to treat COVID patients 

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra on Wednesday, inspected the ongoing works of the new and ultra-modern Mysuru Trauma Care Centre in PKTB premises on KRS Road and conducted an inspection.

The MLA conducted an inspection as the works of the Trauma Care Centre and the Super Speciality Hospital buildings are in the final stages and also to look at the installation of necessary medical equipment and other machinery at the hospital.

Speaking to media persons, Nagendra said that the State Government had released Rs. 33 crore for the construction of the hospital and added that Rs. 4 crore extra grant was released for four modular operation theatres for 40 at the bed hospital, oxygen generating system and for oxygen manufacturing system following a request.

He further said that using the above grants, the officials should take steps to convert the hospital into a 250 bed unit to treat COVID patients and added that he has asked the officials concerned to come for a discussion with relevant documents if they were facing any problems after Dasara.

Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, Health Department’s Executive Engineer Srinath, Assistant Executive Engineer Kumar, PWD Executive Engineer Siddegowda, Assistant Engineer Nagaraj, Medical Superintendent, Resident Medical Officer and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching