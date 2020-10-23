MLA Nagendra inspects Trauma Care Centre in city

October 23, 2020

Asks officials to prepare a 250-bed unit to treat COVID patients

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra on Wednesday, inspected the ongoing works of the new and ultra-modern Mysuru Trauma Care Centre in PKTB premises on KRS Road and conducted an inspection.

The MLA conducted an inspection as the works of the Trauma Care Centre and the Super Speciality Hospital buildings are in the final stages and also to look at the installation of necessary medical equipment and other machinery at the hospital.

Speaking to media persons, Nagendra said that the State Government had released Rs. 33 crore for the construction of the hospital and added that Rs. 4 crore extra grant was released for four modular operation theatres for 40 at the bed hospital, oxygen generating system and for oxygen manufacturing system following a request.

He further said that using the above grants, the officials should take steps to convert the hospital into a 250 bed unit to treat COVID patients and added that he has asked the officials concerned to come for a discussion with relevant documents if they were facing any problems after Dasara.

Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, Health Department’s Executive Engineer Srinath, Assistant Executive Engineer Kumar, PWD Executive Engineer Siddegowda, Assistant Engineer Nagaraj, Medical Superintendent, Resident Medical Officer and others were present.