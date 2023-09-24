MLA Srivatsa pins blame on Congress-DMK alliance

September 24, 2023

‘Karnataka people made scapegoats to save I.N.D.I.A. bloc for upcoming Lok Sabha polls’

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing the Congress-led Government in Karnataka of failure in handling the Cauvery water issue following the Supreme Court’s refusal to intervene in orders to release water to Tamil Nadu, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa accused the Congress High Command of arm-twisting Karnataka to release water to foster the alliance of I.N.D.I.A. bloc of which the Tamil Nadu ruling party DMK is a part of.

“Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, using his I.N.D.I.A. connections spoke to Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, who is close to Rahul Gandhi, asking him to persuade Karnataka to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. It was on Venugopal’s instructions that Karnataka Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar ordered the water release. For CM Siddharamaiah and Shivakumar, alliance with DMK is more important than the interests of the people of Karnataka,” he said.

Srivatsa was speaking to reporters at City BJP office yesterday even as protests have broken out against the Congress Government across the Cauvery belt. “With the approaching Lok Sabha elections, the Congress thought it was prudent to oblige an ally, even at the cost of antagonising the people of Karnataka. Shivakumar and Siddharamaiah are ready to make the people of Karnataka scapegoats,” the MLA alleged.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with the Government’s handling of the situation. He remarked that the Government failed to present a strong argument, indicating a lack of preparation on the part of the Law and Water Resources Departments.

He urged the Chief Minister to file an appeal before the Supreme Court, requesting an assessment of water levels in the reservoirs and a factual evaluation of the situation.

He emphasised the need to present these findings to the Supreme Court so that the State could comply with its orders.

He also suggested that the Karnataka Government should engage in dialogue with Tamil Nadu, especially given that the Congress’s ally, DMK, is in power there.

Attacking the Siddharamaiah Government for sacrificing the interests of state farmers for political gain, MLA Srivatsa said that “There was a 60 to 70 percent shortfall in rains this year leading to scarce storage in reservoirs and drought-like situation across Karnataka.”

Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, District BJP President Mangala Somashekar, BJP Spokesperson M. Mohan and others were present.