Writer calls for taking pride in having a Hindu Rashtra

September 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Writer Dr. Ajakkala Girish Bhat opined that all Hindus must take pride in having a Hindu Rashtra as all other religions have the country of their own.

He was speaking on the subject ‘Hindutva-Bahutva’ organised by Manthana Mysuru at the Institution of Engineers-India (IEI) on JLB Road here yesterday.

Noting that there are many epics in Hindu religion which covers many castes and communities, Bhat said that everyone should understand what actually is Dharma. Maintaining that Hindutva and Sanathana Dharma are one and the same, he stressed on the need for understanding it in the right way. Pointing out that Dharma is all about teaching what is good and the rules and norms of it, he opined that Dharma is everything what is not ‘Adharma’.

Noting that Hindutva and Bahutva is one of the most debatable topic today, he said that this is one of the most ideal concept. Asserting that Hindu, Hindutva and Hinduism in not Dharma, he observed that it is a way of life, which even the Supreme Court has said more than once.

“There are many Gods, practices, traditions, beliefs etc., in Hindu Dharma. The very essence of Hinduism in bringing together the systems of life. Even Islam, Christian and other religions too propagate the life system,” he said.

He further asserted that all castes have the spiritual freedom and get opportunities for excelling in spiritualism only because Hindutva has Bahutva in it.

Vijaya Vittala Educational Institutions Hon. Secretary and RSS leader R. Vasudev Bhat and others were present.