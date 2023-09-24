Government should observe Ramaswamy Memorial Day: Former MLA Nagendra

September 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MLA L. Nagendra said that at a time when the State is celebrating the 50th anniversary of renaming of the State as Karnataka (previously Mysore State), the Government should observe Martyrs Day in memory of Ramaswamy and other freedom fighters of the State who laid down their lives.

He was speaking at the 76th death anniversary of freedom fighter Ramaswamy at a programme organised under the aegis of Yuva Bharat Sanghatane at Ramaswamy Circle on JLB road here on recently.

Nagendra said that Ramaswamy of Banavara, a teenaged student, was killed at this spot on Sept.13,1947 when the then Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Nagaraj Rao fired when Ramaswamy attempted to hoist the National flag during the Mysore Chalo movement, a post-independence movement that began with people from several parts of the State descending on the city demanding installation of a democratic Government, precisely known as ‘Javabdari Sarkara’ (Responsible Government).

He further said that two other students — Toranayaka and Ranga — too were killed in the incident. The heroics of the martyred students continues to be an inspiration for the younger generation of today in respect of patriotism and nationalism, he added.

Mayor Shivakumar said that the Ramaswamy Circle will be developed with private participation. He recalled the heroics of Ramaswamy and two martyred fellow students during the Mysore Chalo movement that won independence to the erstwhile Princely Mysore State as the then Mysore Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar agreed to the demand for installation of a responsible Government.

He (Mayor) further said that the MCC would install plaques containing all information on Ramaswamy at the Circle.

Girish Director of Jeevadhara Blood Bank, who also spoke, said that “Jeevadhara was ready for sponsoring the MCC’s plans for the development of the Circle.”

