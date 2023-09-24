Get ready for a thrilling ride on water
September 24, 2023

Fortnight-long water sports planned during Dasara festival; no decision yet on venue — Varuna Lake or KRS backwaters

Mysore/Mysuru: With less than a month left for Dasara festival to begin on Oct. 15, several plans are on to make the annual event more attractive, with adventure sports including water and land-based events, among them.

It may be either at Varuna Lake on Mysuru – T. Narasipur road in the outskirts or KRS backwaters, to keep the spirit of tourists, giving the much-needed impetus to tourism development during the annual fest. 

The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports has taken a step in this regard in association with General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure (GETHNAA), Bengaluru.

The Department of Tourism is already conducting adventure sports in Varuna Lake throughout the year. Several water sports are already being organised for the last two years by a firm which has bagged the tender.

The officials of Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports have already inspected both the venues. They will deliberate about more suitable venue among the two, especially where people can enjoy to the hilt. Some of them have zeroed in on KRS backwaters as a better choice and if it happens, KRS backwaters will have the pride of hosting the event for the fifth year. Public can enjoy the thrill for 15 days from the second week of October, it is said.

Water sports lovers can enjoy parasailing, water jet, canoeing and wind surfing. In addition, they can also feel the thrill on jet ski ride, rafting and banana ride with the help of instructors and more exciting speed boat and banana ride with six people on board. While seven can take rafting at a time, one or two can take kayaking at a time.  Every participant will be provided life jackets.

Land-based adventure

Land-based adventure sports like hill climbing and artificial wall climbing, climbing with rope and other contests are being planned at various venues in the city. Earlier, adventure sports were organised for children at a small level, in addition to hockey, wrestling and boxing events. Children used to be taken to hills and introduce them to the surrounding environment like natural resources, trees, plants, animals, birds and insects. However, such programmes have disappeared in the recent times. Competitions like these which kindle children’s interests need to be reintroduced again.

“It has been proposed to organise water sports either at Varuna Lake or KRS backwaters. Both the venues have already been inspected and a decision about the venue will be taken after discussing with the higher ups of the Department,” said Assistant Director, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports Bhaskar Naik, also the Secretary of Dasara Sports Sub-Committee.

