Senior RSS Swayam Sevak K.P. Pradyumna passes away

September 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: K.P. Pradyumna (68), a senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) swayam sevak and a resident of SBM Colony in Srirampura here, passed away following a massive heart attack yesterday evening.

He leaves behind his wife, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill this morning, according to family sources.

Pradyumna, who was a RSS volunteer since his student days, took voluntary retirement as SBM Lead District Manager to work for strengthening the organisation. He also served as the Secretary of Ojas Public Charitable Trust, where he provided free food and boarding to poor rural students besides preparing them for UPSC exams.

He was also holding Personality Development camps for college students.