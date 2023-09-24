Senior RSS Swayam Sevak K.P. Pradyumna passes away
News

Senior RSS Swayam Sevak K.P. Pradyumna passes away

September 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: K.P. Pradyumna (68), a senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) swayam sevak and a resident of SBM Colony in Srirampura here, passed away following a massive heart attack yesterday evening.

He leaves behind his wife, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill this morning, according to family sources.

Pradyumna, who was a RSS volunteer since his student days, took voluntary retirement as SBM Lead District Manager to work for strengthening the organisation. He also served as the Secretary of Ojas Public Charitable Trust, where he provided free food and boarding to poor rural students besides preparing them for UPSC exams.

He was also holding Personality Development camps for college students.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching