Marking the centenary milestone: Mysore Medical College to design Dasara tableau

September 24, 2023

1962 batch proposes installation of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s statue inside K.R. Hospital

Mysore/Mysuru: As the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) celebrates its centenary in 2024 and plans a series of activities extending into the next year, the institute is preparing to display a tableau in the Dasara procession on Vijayadashami Day, highlighting its various milestones over the years.

It is one of the oldest medical colleges in the country, established in 1924 by the visionary Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and the tableau will honour the MMC&RI’s illustrious 100-year history. The centenary tableau is being readied for inclusion in the annual Vijayadashami procession, an event that is renowned worldwide due to its rich historical and cultural significance.

Recently, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah released the centenary logo. Dean and Director of MMC&RI Dr. K.R. Dakshayani has confirmed the institution’s participation in this year’s procession with a dedicated tableau highlighting its century-long journey.

The tableau will showcase the institute’s evolution and accomplishments over the past century. It will also unveil future plans and projects with a theme ‘past, present and future.’

“We have already informed the Mysuru District Administration about the tableau and will be ready with the component presentation to the Dasara Special Officer (Deputy Commissioner) and the District Minister. We are awaiting approvals to begin the work at the ground level,” she said.

“In addition to the tableau, we are meticulously planning a year-long series of events for the centenary celebrations. They include lectures, conferences and talks by experts,” she said.

Dr. Dakshayani said that the alumni of the 1962 batch have come forward with a gesture by proposing the installation of a statue of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in the premises of K.R. Hospital as a tribute to the visionary Maharaja. Moreover, other alumni groups are also devising their own centenary commemoration plans, she added.

MMC&RI holds the distinction of being the 7th Medical College in the country and the first in Karnataka to achieve this remarkable centenary milestone. Every year, the institute produces 150 doctors and the medicos who have passed out are serving the nation and abroad under various capacities.

Both the college and its associated hospitals — K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital — are housed in heritage buildings constructed nearly a century ago. At present, significant efforts are underway, involving an investment of Rs. 89 crore, to meticulously restore the dilapidated structures.