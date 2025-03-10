MLA Tanveer Sait takes a dig at BJP over its remark on State Budget

March 10, 2025

Mysuru: Narasimharaja MLA and KPCC Working President Tanveer Sait took a swipe at the BJP for branding the State Budget as a ‘Halal Budget.’

Speaking to the media after inspecting the construction of nine classrooms at the Government Pre-University College for Women in Rajivnagar yesterday, Sait accused BJP leaders of having no better agenda than targeting the Muslim community.

He pointed out that less than one percent of the Rs. 4 lakh crore State Budget was allocated to the Muslim community, despite their 16 percent share in the State’s population. “The community is satisfied with the allocation, but the BJP is only interested in stirring controversy,” he remarked.

Highlighting the Muslim community’s contributions to India’s freedom struggle, Sait said, “Many Muslims sacrificed their lives for independence, while the BJP’s role in the freedom movement was non-existent. Rather than uniting the nation, BJP has always focused on division and misleading people.”

Regarding local development, Sait acknowledged public demand for a degree college in his constituency. He clarified that the project was currently held up due to technical reasons but assured efforts to establish the college in the future.

He further noted that out of the Rs. 1.25 crore sanctioned for classroom construction at the Rajivnagar PU College, Rs. 75 lakh had already been released in the first phase.