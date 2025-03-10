Underground power cables along Ring Road areas by three years

March 10, 2025

Mysuru: The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has announced an ambitious plan to install underground power cables in all localities within the Outer Ring Road over the next three years.

The project, estimated at Rs. 600 crore, has received administrative approval from both the Central and State Governments.

CESC Superintending Engineer Sunil Kumar announced this during a discussion at the monthly meeting of the Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) held at its office on Vivekananda Road in Yadavagiri last evening.

Underground power cables have already been laid around Mysore Palace, ensuring an uninterrupted electricity supply, regardless of weather conditions. “The success in this area demonstrates the effectiveness of the underground cabling system,” Sunil Kumar stated.

However, he noted that certain narrow areas might pose challenges for the project, making public cooperation crucial. “Objections and delays could escalate costs and waste of time, so raising awareness and ensuring public support is essential,” he added.

Organisations like the MGP and other city-based associations have been urged to collaborate in making the initiative a success.

Revenue loss

CESC is also facing revenue losses amounting to crores of rupees due to unauthorised use of electricity poles for cable installations across the district. While some individuals have paid the necessary fees and obtained permission, many have not.

Sunil Kumar emphasised the need for stricter enforcement in collaboration with the District Administration, elected representatives, and the Mysuru City Corporation to address this issue.

Solar power for Government buildings

A proposal has been submitted to install solar power in Government buildings, including Mysore University, to reduce dependency on traditional power sources.

However, uncertainty over funding has slowed progress. Mysore University has requested solar power installations for all its Departments, but discussions on investment responsibilities remain unresolved, Sunil Kumar noted.

He revealed that over 2,200 consumers in Mysuru district have registered to generate electricity using solar power. However, those generating their own power do not fall under the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

Solar water heaters, though, are included in the scheme. If self-generating solar power users are to be included, it would require a separate Government order, he clarified.

The meeting saw participation from CESC officers Keshava Murthy and retired officer S.M. Suresh, along with MGP members Shobhana Sambashiva, D.N. Dayananda Sagar, C.R. Ashwathnarayan, Dr. Renu Agrawal, J. Sridhar, L. Tanuja and others.

First phase complete; tenders floated for second phase

Mysuru, Mar. 10 (RK&BCT)- The first phase of Mysuru’s underground (UG) electric cable network project, aimed at modernising the city’s power infrastructure, has been completed, said Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) In-charge Managing Director K.M. Munigopal Raju.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Munigopal Raju stated that the project’s initial phase, sanctioned in 2018 and launched in 2021, has covered 30 percent of the city’s area with a UG cable network at a cost of Rs. 300 crore. The second phase, aimed at expanding the network citywide, requires an estimated Rs. 600 crore, for which tenders have been floated.

“We are executing the project in stages. In the first phase, we have laid 400 sq.mm high-tension (HT) UG cables across 144.69 km and 240 sq. mm HT cables over 301.25 km. Additionally, 240 sq. mm low-tension (LT) cables have been installed across 204.24 km. To support this network, 39 feeders have been set up, with a total expenditure of Rs. 300 crore,” he explained.