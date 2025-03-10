Tibetans observe 66th National Uprising Day in city

March 10, 2025

Mysuru: As part of the 66th Tibetan National Uprising Day, Tibetans held a candle light vigil to pay homage to martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for Tibet and against the unprecedented suffering, violation of basic human rights and economic discrimination and marginalisation, by the Chinese Government.

Members of Bylakuppe, Hunsur and Kollegal Middle Way Tibetan Youth Congress, Regional Tibetan Women’s Association (RTWA) and Mysuru Tibetan Students Association, who assembled in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the north gate of Mysore Palace last evening, held a candle light vigil and staged a protest.

The protestors, who shouted slogans against the Chinese Government, said that Tibet was never a part of China and that all major countries have recognised the role played by His Holiness Dalai Lama by supporting his non-violent movement in getting freedom to Tibet.