Tibetans observe 66th National Uprising Day in city
News

Tibetans observe 66th National Uprising Day in city

March 10, 2025

Mysuru: As part of the 66th Tibetan National Uprising Day, Tibetans held a candle light vigil to pay homage to martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for Tibet and against the unprecedented suffering, violation of basic human rights and economic discrimination and marginalisation, by the  Chinese Government.

Members of Bylakuppe, Hunsur and Kollegal Middle Way Tibetan Youth Congress, Regional Tibetan Women’s Association (RTWA) and Mysuru Tibetan Students Association, who assembled in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the north gate of Mysore Palace last evening, held a candle light vigil and staged a protest.

The protestors, who shouted slogans against the Chinese Government, said that Tibet was never a part of China and that all major countries have recognised the role played by His Holiness Dalai Lama by supporting his non-violent movement in getting freedom to Tibet.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching