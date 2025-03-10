Karnataka Sahitya Academy’s Annual Awards, Sahitya Sri Awards for 2023: UoM Dean Dr. M.S. Shekar among 15 selected for honour

March 10, 2025

Bengaluru: The annual honorary awards and Sahitya Sri awards of Karnataka Sahitya Academy for the year 2023 have been announced, with five veteran littérateurs for Honorary Awards and 10 eminent personalities including the Dean of Arts, University of Mysore (UoM), Dr. M.S. Shekar, selected for Sahitya Sri Award.

The awards were announced at a meeting chaired by the Chairman of Karnataka Sahitya Academy L.N. Mukundraj on Mar. 7.

Recipients of Annual Hon. Awards 2023

Dr. C. Veeranna, Bengaluru, Dr. Sriram Ittannavar, Bagalkot, Janagere Venkataramaiah, Tumakuru and Dr. Sabhia Bhoomigowda, Mangaluru.

The award carries a purse of Rs. 50,000, citation and certificate.

Sahitya Sri Award for 10 achievers

Ten eminent writers in the age group of 50-60 years, have been selected for Sahitya Sri Awards, in recognition of their service to Kannada literary field.

They are Dr. M.S. Shekar, Dean of Arts, University of Mysore, G.N. Mohan, Bengaluru, Dr. T.S. Vivekananda, Tumakuru, Dr. Jayashri Kambar, Belagavi, Prof. Nijalingappa Yamanappa Mattihala, Dharwad, Dr. Bala Gurumurthy, Kolar, Prof. Shivaganga Rumma, Kalaburagi, Dr. Reeta Reeny, Bengaluru, Dr. Kaleemulla, Shivamogga and Dr. Venkatagiri Dalawayi, Ballari.

The award carries a purse of Rs. 25,000, citation and certificate.

The award ceremony is scheduled to be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra in the city on Mar. 24, according to a release from the Academy.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Dr. M.S. Shekar, who has been adjudged for Sahitya Sri Award, said, it has enhanced my responsibility towards producing profound literary works to build a healthy society.

“I am naturally overjoyed for being considered for the award, by identifying the works rendered in the field of literature. I shall continue to produce literature, which impact the society,” asserted Dr. M.S. Shekar.

Unfortunately, the present society is replete with intolerance and disparity. What is essential now is to possess human values, to live in an amicable manner, with a friendly and harmonious feelings, getting rid of the ills of the society, said Dr. Shekar.

“Instead of understanding and making judicious use of the naturally available opportunities in the present situation, we have been creating confusions,” rued Dr. Shekar.