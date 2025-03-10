GI Cancer Unit opened at Mysore Institute of Gastroenterology

March 10, 2025

Mysuru: In a major development for cancer care in the region, renowned oncologist Padma Shri Prof. Dr. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane inaugurated the GI Cancer Clinic at the Mysore Institute of Gastroenterology in city recently.

With the opening of the GI Cancer Clinic at the Mysore Institute of Gastroenterology’s centres in Vinayakanagar and Yelwal, Mysuru, specialised care is now closer to home, offering residents of Mysuru and the surrounding regions a better chance of surviving GI cancers. The state-of-the-art facility, dedicated to treating Gastrointestinal (GI) cancers, marks a significant milestone in providing specialised care to patients battling pancreatic, liver, gallbladder, biliary, oesophageal, stomach and colorectal cancers.

“The number of facilities that are specifically focused on GI cancers — complex illnesses that call for extremely specialised care — has been noticeably lacking. To get the knowledge required to properly treat these kinds of illnesses, patients have, up until now, had to go to bigger cities. However, Mysureans now have access to professional care in their own city,” said Dr. Durgesh, Medical Director of NJ Hospital.

In her inaugural address, Dr. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane expressed her excitement about the clinic’s potential to transform the cancer treatment landscape in the region. “This clinic is a gift to the people of Mysuru, offering access to world-class cancer care that meets global standards. Advanced technology, combined with the expertise of a highly trained team, will ensure that each patient receives expert care that gives them the best chance at cure,” she said.

GI cancers often present unique challenges and the success of treatment largely depends on the experience and expertise of the medical team. To meet this need, the Mysore Institute of Gastroenterology has assembled a team of board-certified MCh Surgical Gastroenterologists with over 30 years of cumulative experience working at some of the best medical institutions around the world.

“The results of cancer treatment depend heavily on the expertise of the specialists. With the advanced facilities such as 3D 4K Laparoscopy, Fluorescence guided surgery, Laparoscopic intraoperative ultrasound and the expert team at the Mysore Institute of Gastroenterology, we are confident that this clinic will offer patients the very best chance of overcoming their illness.” said Dr. D. Satish, Head of Liver, Pancreas & Biliary Cancer Unit.

“With over 1,000 cancer cases successfully treated using 3D laparoscopy, I have witnessed first-hand how this advanced technique enhances precision, reduces recovery time and minimizes surgical risks. Additionally, early screening for cancers, particularly in patients experiencing undiagnosed abdominal pain, plays a critical role in detecting tumours at an early stage, improving survival rates and treatment efficacy,” said Dr. D. Sudish, Head of the Oesophageal and Colorectal Cancer Unit.