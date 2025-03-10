Mumbai-New York plane returns after hoax threat
News

Mumbai-New York plane returns after hoax threat

March 10, 2025

New Delhi: An Air India flight travelling from Mumbai to New York returned eight hours after take-off after the crew received a threat.

The Boeing 777 aircraft, with 303 passengers and 19 crew members on board, was flying over Azerbaijan when it changed course and returned to Mumbai. Following its landing, bomb-detection procedures were carried out. The threat alert was found to be a hoax. The flight took off from Mumbai around 2 am and returned to Mumbai around 10.25 am. Flight No. AI-119, from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai to John F Kennedy Airport in New York, takes about 15 hours to complete the journey. The flight will now take off at 5 am tomorrow, Air India has said.

Air India said that the decision to return to Mumbai was taken after a potential security threat. It said, the passengers have been provided accommodation, meals and other support. “A potential security threat was detected mid-flight on AI119 operating Mumbai-New York (JFK) today, 10 March 2025. After following necessary protocols, the flight air-returned to Mumbai, in the interest of the safety and security of all on board. The flight landed safely back in Mumbai at 10.25 am,” the airline said.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching