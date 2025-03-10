Mumbai-New York plane returns after hoax threat

March 10, 2025

New Delhi: An Air India flight travelling from Mumbai to New York returned eight hours after take-off after the crew received a threat.

The Boeing 777 aircraft, with 303 passengers and 19 crew members on board, was flying over Azerbaijan when it changed course and returned to Mumbai. Following its landing, bomb-detection procedures were carried out. The threat alert was found to be a hoax. The flight took off from Mumbai around 2 am and returned to Mumbai around 10.25 am. Flight No. AI-119, from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai to John F Kennedy Airport in New York, takes about 15 hours to complete the journey. The flight will now take off at 5 am tomorrow, Air India has said.

Air India said that the decision to return to Mumbai was taken after a potential security threat. It said, the passengers have been provided accommodation, meals and other support. “A potential security threat was detected mid-flight on AI119 operating Mumbai-New York (JFK) today, 10 March 2025. After following necessary protocols, the flight air-returned to Mumbai, in the interest of the safety and security of all on board. The flight landed safely back in Mumbai at 10.25 am,” the airline said.