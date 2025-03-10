Vachana movement gave knowledge of science, righteousness, spiritualism: KIKS Professor
March 10, 2025

Mysuru: Dr. Shyla, resource person and Professor at Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS), has said that the Vachana Movement started in the 12th century, promoted the knowledge of science, righteousness and spiritualism.

She was speaking at a lecture and interaction programme on the topic ‘Allammana Vachanagala Chintane’ organised jointly by Sri Basaveshwara Institute of Social Research and Extension, KIKS and Department of Kannada and IQAC Cell, Mahajana Degree College, at College auditorium in city recently.

Stating that the Vachanakaras of yesteryears laid the foundation to modern mystic and spiritual literature, Dr. Shyla said that several writers have written about Allama Prabhu. “Writers have described Allama Prabhu as the son of humble and scholar parents, native of Balligavi, Shivamogga. They have also sketched in detail about his relationship with Mayadevi, her separation and following sermons from Guru Animisha, how he became a symbol of detachment, shedding all worldly ambitions. Allama Prabhu became the head of Anubhava Mantap established by Basavanna because of his love for the deprived sections of the society,” added Dr. Shyla.

Mahajana College Principal Dr. B.R. Jayakumari, who spoke, said that the Sharanas promoted Vachana literature which uprooted caste, class and gender discriminations and preached real humanity.

Folk scholar Dr. Mylahalli Revanna, who was conferred with Geeshampa Award by the Karnataka Janapada Academy, was felicitated on the occasion. He delivered the keynote address.

College’s Kannada Department Head Dr. H.R. Thimmegowda welcomed the gathering. Assistant Professor C.M. Kirankumar Desai compered the programme. Dr. Vinodamma proposed a vote of thanks.

Searching