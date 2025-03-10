Book release on Mar. 14

March 10, 2025

Mysuru: A book titled ‘A Life in History – Biography of Dr. S. Srikanta Sastri,’ authored by Prof. S. Naganath, will be released at an event organised at B.M. Shri Auditorium in Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS), Manasagangothri, Mysuru, on Mar. 14 at 10.30 am. The event is organised in memoriam of the 50th death anniversary of Dr. S. Srikanta Sastri.

Sri M.L. Varchusvin S.S. Raje Urs of Manteswamy Mutt, renowned Vainika Vid. R. Visweswaran, retd. KIKS Professor Dr. T.V. Venkatachala Sastri, retd. English Professor Dr. D.A. Shankar and retd. KIKS Professor Dr. H.S. Harishankar will be the chief guests. University of Mysore VC Prof. N.K. Lokanath will preside.

The book is published by Kamadhenu Pustaka Bhavana, Bengaluru. For details, contact Mob: 98868-03724.