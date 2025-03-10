Sir Khazi launches free distribution of aash
Sir Khazi launches free distribution of aash

March 10, 2025

Mysuru: Sir Khazi of Mysuru Moulana Hazarath Mohamed Usman Shariff inaugurated free distribution of aash, a soup, comprising rice and vegetables for those fasting during the holy month of Ramzan.

Ramzan aash is a traditional dish that holds special significance during the holy month of Ramzan. This nutritious soup-like dish is commonly consumed to break the fast at Iftar time.

The free distribution of aash was organised by S.K. Mudasir Pasha, Vice-President of Bannimantap Educational & Charitable Trust, Bannimantap ‘C’ Layout at the Trust premises recently. He has been organising this since 10 years. The free distribution will be held till Mar. 30 from 5.30 pm to 6 pm. Moulana Abdul Salam Razvi Saheb, Khateeb of Masjid Aqsa, Moulana Abdul Salam Razvi, Jameel Ahmed Ashrafi, Mohd. Ibrahim (Abu), social worker Mirza Jamsheed Baig Ashrafi, Khwaja Mohammed Musheer Chishti, Syed Masood Razvi, Riyaz Ahmed, Syed Saleem, Mudasir Jameel, residents and others were present. For details, contact Mob: 99728-30579.

