Road Under Bridges’ project picks up pace

March 10, 2025

Four Road Under Bridges along Outer Ring Road to be completed by December 2025

Mysuru: The construction of four Road Under Bridges (RUBs) along the 42.5-kilometre Outer Ring Road (National Highway-275 K) in Mysuru has gained momentum and is scheduled for completion by December 2025, paving the way for smoother traffic flow.

The Centre has sanctioned Rs. 92 crore in phases for this project, as railway tracks intersect the roads at four key locations where the RUBs are being built: RBI Junction area, near Belavatta at the Mysuru-Bengaluru double railway track, near Royal Inn Junction at the KRS Road-Ring Road Mysuru-Arsikere railway level crossing and between H.D. Kote Road and Nanjangud Road near J.P. Nagar.

The intersecting railway lines include the Mysuru-Arsikere line at Metagalli, Mysuru-RBI line, Mysuru-Bengaluru main line and Mysuru-Nanjangud line.

The project is being executed by the Karnataka Public Works Department’s National Highway (NH) Division with assistance from the PWD. Bengaluru-based Siddhartha Construction Company has been awarded the tender for all four RUBs.

The Outer Ring Road was originally developed by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in phases before being handed over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Prathap Simha’s initiative

During his tenure as MP, Prathap Simha pursued the project with the Centre, meeting Union Minister for Transport Nitin Gadkari and other officials to secure funding and approval for a two-way traffic plan to ease congestion caused by the earlier one-way system.

When the Outer Ring Road was initially constructed, no budgetary allocation was made for RUB projects. Even when the Ring Road was expanded, these works were overlooked, leading to traffic bottlenecks and frequent accidents.

Officials stated that progress has been slow due to the need for clearances from the Railway Division and State Government Departments, as well as logistical challenges posed by vehicle movement and ongoing rains.

The Road Under Bridge work in progress on the KRS Road near the Royal Inn Junction. The Under Bridge comprises one main carriageway and two service roads. While the above photo shows the front side of the underpass works, the photo below shows the other side. Once completed, the Under Bridge will facilitate smooth traffic flow.

Narrow main carriageway

Previously, these RUBs had only a narrow main carriageway, resulting in frequent accidents. Now, with an additional main carriageway and two service roads, the infrastructure is being significantly improved to ensure safer and smoother traffic flow.

Currently, three Road Under Bridges are under construction from Royal Inn Junction on KRS Road to Manipal Hospital Junction. The project includes three main carriageways and six service roads across four key locations, with a total of 12 RUBs.

Project status

The RUB at the Nanjangud Road–H.D. Kote Road junction near J.P. Nagar is 90 percent complete, while the RUB near GRS Fantasy Park has reached 75 percent completion.

However, works near the Manipal Hospital Junction towards Bengaluru remain pending as they await a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Railways, said National Highways Division’s Mysuru Subdivision Assistant Executive Engineer Roopa.

Box-pushing technique

The project is being supervised by Project Manager Vijay Kumar. The RUB expansion is being carried out using the box-pushing technique, where a precast reinforced concrete box segment is hydraulically pushed into the soil with a metal cutter head.

This allows incremental advancement, with additional box segments added sequentially. In this case, three such tunnel units are being constructed — one for the main carriageway and two for the service lanes.

The absence of smooth traffic flow has caused significant inconvenience to motorists due to the rising number of vehicles on the Outer Ring Road and those entering the city.

However, once all four RUBs are completed, not only will traffic congestion on the Ring Road be eased, but movement along the goods railway track supplying raw materials to the RBI Paper Mill will also be free from obstruction.