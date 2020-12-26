MLAs launch development works
Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra on Thursday performed Guddali Puja (ground-breaking ceremony) for a slew of development works in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Ward No. 18 (Yadavagiri) totally costing Rs. 51.16 lakh.

Nagendra also inaugurated a drinking water unit beside JnNURM houses at Medar Block costing Rs. 12.96 lakh funded under the MCC’s TSP Scheme.

The other works that the MLA launched included development of Mariamma Temple on 3rd Main, Medar Block, costing Rs. 4 lakh, construction of Underground Drainages (UGDs) along Paramahamsa Road at Yadavagiri at a cost of Rs. 21 lakh and along first main road in Manjunathapura at a cost of Rs. 12.20 lakh.

Local Corporator Ravindra, Mariamma Temple Secretary Shanmugham, Aradhana Samiti Members Bhyrappa and Padmashri, Ashraya Samiti Member Mahesh, MCC Zone-4 Development Officer Yoganand, VVWW  Engineer Mustafa and other officials were present.

Picture shows MLA S.A. Ramdas performing Guddali Puja for asphalting works of Siri Sinchana Apartment Road running parallel to Akkamahadevi Road in Vishweshwaranagar (MCC Ward No. 62) in city on Thursday.

Guddali Puja for road asphalting works

Later speaking to press persons, Ramdas said that the asphalting works are being taken up by the MCC at a cost of  Rs. 35 lakh.

Pointing out that local residents had complained to him regarding the poor state of the road when he had undertaken ‘Yogakshema Yatra’ a couple of months ago, he said that asphalting has been taken up now in response to the complaint of residents.

Pointing out that a  KR Constituency Citizens Committee, comprising two representatives from each apartment, has been formed, he said that he will act if apartment residents bring the problems faced by them to his notice.

Corporator Shantamma Vadivelu, leaders Murali, Bangari Suresh, Murthy, Rudresh, Nagarathna and others were present.

