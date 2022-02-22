MLA’s padayatra: Residents complain of huge water bills, garbage heaps

February 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra continued his padayatra-spree in his Assembly segment by visiting Lokanayaknagar and Bhairaveshwaranagar along KRS Road on Saturday.

As he went through the two localities, many residents complained of high water bills after JUSCO installed water meters in their homes. Maintaining that they were paying more than their actual usage of water, the residents wanted the MLA to address the issue. Nagendra later directed VVWW officials to look into the matter and do the needful.

Several other residents complained that MCC Poura-karmikas were not collecting waste on a daily basis, which had resulted in piling up of garbage. They also complained of blocked drains. Responding to the complaints, the MLA directed the MCC health officials to ensure daily collection of wastes and to take steps for removing blockages in drains.

Nagendra visited Bhaira-veshwaranagar Government School, during which he instructed the officials to ensure proper lighting in all classrooms.

Some residents complained that drunkards had made the Government School premises at Hebbal Colony their home, which was causing nuisance in the area, especially during night. The MLA directed the jurisdictional Metagalli Police to take suitable action in this regard.

During his padayatra, the MLA noticed that several roads were in poor shape. Taking the MCC officials to task for haphazard filling up of road cuttings that were dug for laying of UGD pipes, he directed them to fix all road issues in the locality at the earliest.

MLA Nagendra distributed money to some temples out of the Rs. 2 crore grant released by the Government for renovation. The MLA gave Rs. 10 lakh each to Eshwara Temple in Lokanayaknagar and Basavanagudi’s Basaveshwara Temple and Rs. 5 lakh each to Pattaladamma and Doddamma Thayi Temples in Hebbal Colony for renovation and repairs.

Corporator Pailwan Sri-nivas, leaders Ramegowda, Dineshgowda, Punith, Tanuja Mahesh, Arun, Appajigowda, Srinivasgowda and others accompanied the MLA.