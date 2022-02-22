Prohibitory order imposed near banks of River Cauvery in Karekura
News

Prohibitory order imposed near banks of River Cauvery in Karekura

February 22, 2022

Srirangapatna: As large crowd of people including tourists who are visiting the banks of River Cauvery at Karekura village in the taluk were indulging in consuming liquor and venturing into the river which was resulting in many getting drowned, Srirangapatna Tahsildar Shwetha N. Ravindra has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 around the banks of River Cauvery in the village.

Also, this area had become a place for illegal activities and many tourists had lost their mobile phones, purses and wallets, which were kept in the dickey of scooters and inside cars.

Srirangapatna Town Police, in a bid to control the crime, had submitted a report to the Tahsildar and had urged the Officer to impose Section 144 in the area, hence Tahsildar Shwetha has imposed the prohibitory order and has asked the Police to initiate legal action against those violating the order.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching