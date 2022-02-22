Prohibitory order imposed near banks of River Cauvery in Karekura

February 22, 2022

Srirangapatna: As large crowd of people including tourists who are visiting the banks of River Cauvery at Karekura village in the taluk were indulging in consuming liquor and venturing into the river which was resulting in many getting drowned, Srirangapatna Tahsildar Shwetha N. Ravindra has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 around the banks of River Cauvery in the village.

Also, this area had become a place for illegal activities and many tourists had lost their mobile phones, purses and wallets, which were kept in the dickey of scooters and inside cars.

Srirangapatna Town Police, in a bid to control the crime, had submitted a report to the Tahsildar and had urged the Officer to impose Section 144 in the area, hence Tahsildar Shwetha has imposed the prohibitory order and has asked the Police to initiate legal action against those violating the order.