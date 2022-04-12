MLC Vishwanath bats for political literature in literary meets
April 12, 2022

Mysuru:  MLC A.H. Vishwanath said that literary meets must also feature sessions on political literature so that it will provide an opportunity for political literature to find space  in the literary world.

He was speaking at the 83rd birthday celebration of veteran writer Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK) at a programme jointly organised by District Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota and Samvahana Prakashana at  District Kannada Sahitya Bhavan in Vijayanagar First Stage here on Sunday.

Pointing out that he has seen  Dr. CPK  and Prof. Dejagow since his student days, Vishwanath said that the two literary greats led the Kannada Movement from the front.

Noting that CPK is a simple and humble person, the MLC recalled that CPK wrote the foreword for his (Vishwanath) book ‘Mata Santhe’ which was completed just 15 days before the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

Stressing on the need for promoting literature at all levels, he said that we are living in a democratic set up and as such, writers must write on politics and administration as well.

Stating that he has sought Rs. 50 lakh from the Government for political literature, where people’s representatives at all levels, right from a Gram Panchayat Member to a Lok Sabha Member, can pen down their experiences and welfare works, Vishwanath observed that writers command great respect in the society.

Referring to politics, Vishwanath said that it is very unfortunate that livelihoods are being snatched away from people for petty reasons, which is very disturbing. Pointing out that writers should raise their voice against this, he said it is a well-known fact that a pen is mightier than the sword. Writers should condemn the wrongs and wrongdoings going on in the society, he said adding that he is deeply pained by what is currently going on in the State, which is known as the garden of peace                                          (Shantiya Thota).

On the occasion, Vishwanath released late writer Prof. K. Bhyravamurthy edited  work titled ‘CPK: Yembattara Tumbutuluku’ and CPK’s book ‘Kuvempu Kuritu Kela Hejjegurutu.’

Veteran writer Dr. CPK, Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mysuru President Maddikere Gopal, Scholar Dr. Kabbinale Vasanth Bharadwaj, writer Prof. C. Naganna, Sahitya Loka President Dr. Y.D. Rajanna, Samvahana Prakashana Proprietor D.N. Lokappa, Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota President M. Chandrashekar and others were present.

