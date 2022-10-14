Modernisation of MMC&RI Hospitals: Works to commence in a month
News

Modernisation of MMC&RI Hospitals: Works to commence in a month

October 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Government sanctioning Rs. 89 crore for modernisation and repair of MMC&RI (Mysore Medical College and Research Institute) and its constituent  Hospitals, global tenders will be invited in a couple of days for taking up works.

MMC&RI, the oldest Medical College of the State, is set to celebrate its centenary in 2024 and the Government, a few months ago, had sanctioned Rs.89 crore for upgradation of facilities at  MMC&RI, K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital, PKTB Sanatorium on KRS road and renovation of Medical College Boys and Girls Hostel blocks.

According to MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayini, this is perhaps for the first time that the Government has sanctioned such a huge sum (Rs.89 crore) for restoration works of a Medical College and constituent Hospitals for upgradation of facilities and improvement of health care.

After identifying the fourteen blocks and buildings that needed repair and renovation, a DPR (Detailed Project Report) was submitted to the Government when Dr. H.S. Dinesh was Dean and Director of MMC&RI earlier this year. The DPR, which also included the cost of the works, was prepared with the help of PWD Department engineers who made a thorough inspection of buildings of MMC&RI and its attached hospitals, which also have a  high heritage value.

Later, MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra and other elected representatives held a couple of meetings with MMC&RI authorities and made repeated representations to the Government for DPR approval and sanction of funds as estimated by the PWD, following which the Government sanctioned Rs.89 crore for the same in March this year.

READ ALSO  MMC&RI to start two new PG courses

Thanks to the persistent efforts of MP Pratap Simha, MLA Nagendra, previous MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. Dinesh, current Dean and Director Dr. Dakshayini and other elected representatives, the global tender process is now all set to commence in a couple of days and the works are expected to start in a month.

With this, it can be said that the MMC&RI has geared up to celebrate its centenary celebrations in 2024, in a purposeful manner by providing better health care to the people with upgraded facilities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching