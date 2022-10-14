Kidwai Hospital to get land near Yelwal
News

Kidwai Hospital to get land near Yelwal

October 14, 2022

MP Pratap Simha thanks CM

Mysore/Mysuru: The Research Unit of the famed Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru, will soon get land near Yelwal on the outskirts of Mysuru city.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue Department) in a letter written to Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham in this regard on Thursday, has directed the DC to reserve 18 acres of ‘Gomala’ land coming under Survey No.125 of Dadadakallahalli village in Yelwal Hobli of Mysuru taluk, in the name of Medical Education Department, for establishment of Cancer Research Unit and Palliative Care Centre.

Reacting to the Government’s decision on land allotment for Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, MP Pratap Simha in a press statement on Thursday said that the State Government has responded to his plea seeking allotment of land for the establishment of a Palliative Care and Research Centre of the Cancer Institute and Hospital.

Stating that he had written to Mysuru DC on Mar. 31 seeking allotment of a minimum of 25 acres of land in the city outskirts for the establishment of the centre, Simha thanked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka, District In-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda and DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham for allotment of the land.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching