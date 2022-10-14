PM to launch 5th Vande Bharat train in B’luru on Nov. 10
Train to connect Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru

New Delhi: After having flagged-off the country’s fourth Vande Bharat high-speed train at Una in Himachal Pradesh yesterday (Oct.13), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the fifth train that runs on Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru route, on Nov.10.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Bengaluru for the inauguration of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue installed near Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and the theme park established near it on Nov.10. The PM, in yet another gift to the State, will on the same day launch the Vande Bharat high-speed train that runs on Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru route.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has thanked PM Modi and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the Vande Bharat train that connects Chennai with Mysuru.

