‘Modi Yug Utsav’ from Sept. 17

September 12, 2021

Former CM Yediyurappa to inaugurate the event in city

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a ‘Modi Yug Utsav’ will be held in Krishnaraja (KR) constituency of the city from Sept. 17 to Oct. 6.

Announcing this at a press meet at a private hotel here yesterday, KR MLA S.A. Ramdas said that Sept. 17 is the birthday of Prime Minister Modi and Oct. 6 marks the 20th year of Modi becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Noting that several programmes will be held during the Utsav in various parts of KR Assembly segment under the caption [email protected] and Azad [email protected], he said that former CM B.S. Yediyurappa will inaugurate the Utsav at the park near Sri Ramalingeshwara Temple at Vidyaranyapuram at 12 noon on Sept. 17. District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MP Pratap Simha, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, State BJP Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and other leaders will be present.

Continuing, Ramdas said that a exhibition featuring a host of Government plans, projects, programmes, initiatives and schemes will also be launched on Sept. 17, the day-1 of the Utsav. On Sept. 18, COVID-19 awareness campaigns and COVID vaccination drives will take place at 8 Wards coming under KR Assembly segment, during which it is targeted to vaccinate about 20,000 eligible population. From Sept. 19 to 29, ‘Sarva Vyaapi Sarva Sparshi’, an initiative aimed at reaching out Government programmes to every household will be carried out. On Sept. 30, COVID vaccination drive will be held in 8 Wards of KR Assembly segment, he said.

On Oct. 1, social security pension sanction certificates will be distributed to beneficiaries. On Oct. 2, Swachhata Abhiyan, sapling planting and launching of Auto Nagar will take place, marking Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Also, foundation stone will be laid for Kanakagiri Government High School building on that day. Oct. 3 is dedicated for the launching of plans of Backward Classes Welfare, Social Welfare and Minority Welfare Departments. On Oct. 4, a helath check-up camp and a programme related to skill development and jobs will take place. On Oct. 6, Housing Minister V. Somanna will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Ashraya Houses at Gorur village in the taluk.

CM Bommai to take part in valedictory on Oct. 6

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will take part in the valedictory of the Utsav, that will take place at 5 pm on Oct. 6, during which a booklet containing details about 198 projects undertaken by the Centre will be released, Ramdas explained and added that it is proposed to despatch a copy of the booklet to PM Modi a day earlier.

City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, who also addressed the press meet, said that measures have been taken to celebrate the PM’s birthday in a meaningful manner by launching a service-driven campaign.

Pointing out that patients in some hospitals will be provided fruits and ration kits will be distributed to the needy during the campaign, he said that the campaign also features health check-up and blood donation camps. He further said that the BJP will celebrate the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on Sept. 25 and Gandhi Jayanti on Oct. 2.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev said that the foundation stone for the much awaited Auto Nagar will be laid during the Utsav. He further said that 6,800 out of the 10,000 beneficiaries of Ashraya scheme will be issued house allotment letters, under the ‘Housing for All’ scheme.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, KR BJP leaders Vadivelu, S.G. Shivakumar, Srinivas, Prasad Babu and Rajesh were present at the press meet.