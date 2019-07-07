Sadananda Gowda launches BJP membership drive

Mysuru: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda launched the party’s membership drive in front of Kote Anjaneyaswany Temple at the Palace North Gate here.

Later addressing the gathering, he said that the Narendra Modi Government has launched several welfare schemes for the upliftment of all sections of the society. Underlining the role of party leaders and workers in reaching out the Union Government’s programmes to the doorsteps of the targeted beneficiaries, the Union Minister said that 12.50 crore people had become party members in the last membership drive.

Stressing on the need for carrying out the drive in an organised and efficient manner covering all sections of the society, he maintained that the BJP has the highest number of members.

Lauding Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, he said that the membership drive must become a huge success and create Rashtra Sevaks who can sensitise the people on the initiatives launched by the Modi Government.

KR MLA S.A. Ramdas, in his address, said that Mysuru city is amongst the top four cities in respect of enrolling members.

Pointing out that during the last membership drive, 1.65 lakh people were enrolled in KR Constituency, 1.10 lakh in Chamaraja Constituency and 40,000 in NR Constituency, Ramdas said that overall, the party had enrolled over 80 lakh new members in the State and this time, a target has been set to exceed 1crore membership.

MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra, State Secretary M. Rajendra, former MLCs Thontadarya and Siddaraju, city BJP President Dr. B.H. Manjunath, BJP Co-Spokesperson Kautilya Raghu, former KEA Chairman B.P. Manjunath, Corporator Satish, leaders Phanish, Rajesh, Devaraj and others were present.

Later speaking to presspersons at the BJP city office in Chamarajapuram here yesterday, Sadananda Gowda claimed that the BJP had not launched ‘Operation Lotus’ and the Congress and JD(S) Legislators have resigned on their own, upset over the functioning of the Coalition Government.

Dismissing Congress claims of ‘Operation Lotus,’ the Union Minister said that some of the Congress and JD(S) who were anguished over internal discussions and poor administration, have voluntarily submitted their resignation to the Speaker.

Pointing out that the Coalition partners received a severe dubbing in the LS Polls, Gowda asserted that the people have blessed the BJP in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Stating that the people of the country gave 303 seats to the BJP considering the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the BJP was ready to form the Government if invited by the Governor.

He said that State BJP Chief B.S. Yeddyurappa (BSY) will become the Chief Minister if the BJP forms the Government in the State.

