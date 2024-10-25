Monkey causes havoc at City Railway Station

October 25, 2024

Authorities cite protocols as primate bites passengers, auto drivers

Mysuru: A Rhesus monkey spotted in Mysuru in June has become a nuisance at City Railway Station, biting passengers travelling to their destinations.

This morning, the monkey bit an auto driver on the hand, necessitating a hospital visit for treatment and vaccination. Passengers, along with auto and taxi drivers, told Star of Mysore (SOM) that the Rhesus monkey has taken shelter at the Railway Station and is often seen walking on the foot overbridges connecting the platforms, as well as in some open-access rooms.

Passengers reported that the monkey is aggressive and growls when it sees people moving about. “It has bitten 10 to 15 individuals so far, but no action has been taken by the authorities. Recently, the monkey bit a journalist who sought medical attention. Many outstation travellers attacked by the monkey have had to seek medical help for bleeding wounds,” one passenger noted.

Porters at the Railway Station mentioned that the monkey frequently opens gunny bags containing fruits, snacks and vegetables and has also damaged the rearview mirrors of cars parked at the station.

While Railway authorities declined to comment on the monkey issue, Deputy Conservator of Forests Dr. K.N. Basavaraju informed SOM that the Forest Department requires permission from the Railways (Central Government) to catch the monkey, as it has taken up residence at the Railway Station.

“During the Dasara period, when passenger traffic increased, the Railway authorities contacted us (the Forest Department) seeking permission to capture the troublesome monkey. The Railways requested our approval, which we granted, as they volunteered to catch the primate themselves. I am unaware if they have successfully caught the monkey,” he stated.

With both the Forest Department and the Railways failing to address the monkey nuisance citing protocols, passengers and auto drivers continue to suffer attacks from the primate. They have urged the authorities to take action before more individuals are harmed.

Rhesus monkey (Macaca mulatta), is a macaque belonging to the primate family Cercopithecidae. These medium-sized monkeys are coloured from golden-brown to grey-brown. This species of monkeys is rare to find in this region and might have come to Mysuru from the northern parts of India via a goods train, said wildlife enthusiasts.